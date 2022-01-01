Go
Gringos Restaurant JC

Modern taqueria offering spirited takes on Mexican street food with a vast tequilla selection.

12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gringos Margarita$16.00
Jose Cuervo Traditional Tequila, triple sec, Lime juice, agave, Orange juice. 16oz
Mexican Street Corn (esquites)$8.00
Delicious fresh sweet yellow corn grilled and cut "OFF THE COBB", topped with chipotle-lime mayo and queso freso.
Quesadilla$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, shredded cheddar and jack, roasted peppers and onions, side of pico, guac and crema.
2 Nemo$10.00
Our best seller! Crispy Tempura battered basa topped with mango-jicama slaw, salsa verde and chili-lime mayo served on a soft corn tortilla. 2 tacos
Guacamole$10.00
Fresh avocado smashed with a bit of onion, tomato, jalapeno and lime juice. Served with a side of housemade chips
3 Gringo Taco$15.00
The American Taco. Angus ground beef, pico, shredded cheese and lettuce, topped with crema served on a hard shell. 3 tacos
Dem Nachos$13.00
House tortilla chips, queso sauce, shredded cheddar and jack. Side of Pico, Crema, Jalapenos and guac
2 Buffalo Soldier$11.00
Tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in guajillo buffalo sauce topped with a carrot-celery slaw and Ranch crema. 2 Tacos
2 Gringo Taco$10.00
The American Taco. Angus ground beef, pico, shredded cheese and lettuce, topped with crema served on a hard shell. 2 tacos
3 Nemo$15.00
Our best seller! Crispy Tempura battered basa topped with mango-jicama slaw, salsa verde and chili-lime mayo served on a soft corn tortilla. 3 tacos
Location

12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY

Jersey City NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

