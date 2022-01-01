Go
Gringo's Cantina

Latin food and Craft Bar in an eclectic setting.

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

11 Falls PArk Dr • $$

Avg 3 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Quesadilla - Kids$5.00
Tacos (3)$14.00
Beyond Vegan Fiesta Molcajete$16.00
Guacamole$8.00
Chorizo Queso$8.00
Tacos (2)$10.00
Three Amigos$12.00

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

11 Falls PArk Dr

Greenville SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
