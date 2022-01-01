Gris-Gris
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
2607 Reviews
$$
1800 Magazine Street
New Orleans, LA 70130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1800 Magazine Street, New Orleans LA 70130
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Down the Hatch
Come in and enjoy!
Mojo Coffee House
It's all about the coffee!
Union Ramen Bar
Ramen Lovers Unite!
Dragonfly Cafe at Raphael Village
Healthy Food for Growing Friendships.