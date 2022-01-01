Go
Grisette

Grisette is an American take on the classic French Bouchon- an owner operated, neighborhood joint that is open to all, focusing on the food provided to us.

3119 E Marshall St • $$

Avg 5 (1326 reviews)

French Fries With Aioli$6.00
Steak Frites- Little Green Salad, Bearnaise$24.00
Roasted Chicken, Ramps, Kale, Pommes Fondant, Dijon Sauce$23.00
Smorgasbord - our favorite 3 meats & 3 cheeses, at the moment$34.00
Profiteroles, Chocolate Ganache$9.00
Bread & Butter$6.00
Orange Olive Oil Cake, Gran Marnier, Chantilly Cream$9.00
3119 E Marshall St

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
