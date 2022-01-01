Go
Grist

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SANDWICHES

46 W. 5th Street

Avg 5 (70 reviews)

Popular Items

In One Fell Soup$6.50
Parmesan Broth, Chicken, Peas, Carrot, Shallot & Malloreddus with Parsley and Pesto
The Quack of Dawn$14.75
Smoked Pastrami Spiced Duck, Beet & Carrot Sauerkraut, Gruyere, Creole Rouille on Rye
Trout and About$9.50
Smoked Trout, Haricot Verts, Pickled Cucumber & Olive Relish, Bibb Lettuce, New Potatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Anchovy Rye Crumb, Lemon & Dijon Vinaigrette
24 Carrot Gold$13.00
Moroccan Spiced Carrots, Whipped Lemon Feta, Golden Raisin Puree, Arugula, Pickled Red Onions, Chermoula on Focaccia
SoFISHticated$14.25
Confit Salmon, Wasabi & Ginger Mayo, Pickled Celery, Crispy Seaweed, Roasted Red Pepper, On Shokupan Milk Bread
Shroom with a View$13.50
Confit Mushrooms & Leeks, Sundried Tomato Aioli, Herb Panisse & Arugula on Focaccia
You've Got Kale$9.25
Baby kale, Toasted Farro, Cucumber, Shaved Radish, Black Pepper & Buttermilk Dressing with Toasted Almonds
That's a Spicy Meat-a-ball$14.50
Grist House-Made Meatballs, Calabrian Tomato Sauce, Pesto Alla Genovese, Smoked Mozzarella, on a House-Made Hoagie Roll.
To Beef or Not to Beef$14.75
Roast Beef, Aged Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Bibb Lettuce, Horseradish & Dill Aioli, and Bacon all on Housemade Ciabatta.
Greeking Out$14.25
Lemon & Tahini Marinated Chicken Breast, Tzatziki, Pickled Cucumber & Onion Relish, Crispy Chickpeas, Spring Greens on Pita
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

46 W. 5th Street

Dayton OH

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
