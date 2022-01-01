Go
Grit Scratch Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

777 37th Street Suite A 100 • $$$

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Salad$11.00
Choice of bread, lettuce served with fresh cut french fries
Southern Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken,country ham, romaine and goat cheese topped with buttermilk caesar dressing
Mr. Cobb$14.00
Romaine, tomato, bacon, chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado and blue cheese crumbles
Big Chick$12.00
House breaded Chicken, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato served with fresh cut fries
Old Fashioned Burger$11.00
8 oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese with fresh cut french fries
Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Gingerale, Lemonade, Fruit Punch
Summer Berry Salad$12.00
Field greens, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, strawberries, blueberries with sweet onion dressing
The Regular$11.00
Two eggs, choice of sausage ham or bacon, home fries or grits, toast or buttermilk buiscuit
BLT$11.00
Six slices of applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and lettuce and your choice of bread, served with fresh cut french fries
Your Favorite Omelet$11.00
Create your own Omelet and it is served with home fries or grits
Takeout

Location

777 37th Street Suite A 100

Vero Beach FL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
