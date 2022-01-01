Go
Grits Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

5000 S Croatan Hwy, MP 14 • $

Avg 4.4 (783 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Eggs Plus$6.29
Two eggs cooked to order, hash browns or grits with your choice of toast or a biscuit. Add bacon or sausage for an additional $2.00.
Hashbrowns$1.99
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$5.49
Bacon$2.29
Country Sausage and Gravy$7.59
Our delicious country sausage gravy served over toast or biscuits with your choice of hash browns or grits.
Grits$1.99
Create Your Own Omelette$6.29
We start off with a plain three-egg omelette, and you add your favorite fillings from the list below.
French Toast$5.99
Three pieces of thick Texas toast dipped in a cinnamon egg batter. Comes with butter and syrup (sugar-free available on request).
Kiss Our Grits$8.99
Two eggs cooked to order with two fluffy hotcakes, a choice of hash browns or grits, and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Belgian Waffle Platter$8.99
Homemade waffle with two eggs and two pieces of bacon or sausage.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5000 S Croatan Hwy, MP 14

Nags Head NC

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
