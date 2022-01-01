Go
Toast

Grits n' Gravy

It's nice to be nice!

215 SW 6th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SOS Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
See full menu

Location

215 SW 6th Avenue

Portland OR

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urban Creperie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Sweet and Savory Crepes made with local and organic ingredients.
Draft beer and wine.

Greenleaf Juicing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

No reviews yet

Hustling Viet food to the streets. Pho for the people.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston