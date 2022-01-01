Go
Toast

Grizzelda's

@grizzeldas

SEAFOOD

105 Tillery St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (1452 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso Blanco$12.00
Monterrey Jack Cheese, Grizz Spice Rub, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, House Chips
Fajitas De Pollo$29.00
Grilled Chicken, Rajas, Guacamole, Fundido Cheese, House Crema, Choice of Handmade Tortillas
Street Corn Salad$12.00
Grilled Off-The-Cob Corn, Mayonesa Roja, Queso Fresco, Lime, Pico de Gallo
Tostaditas$12.00
Dry-aged Jacoby Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Fundido Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Quemada Salsa
Enchiladas Verde$24.00
Roasted Chicken, Rajas, Queso Fundido, House Crema, Cilantro
House Chips & Salsa$3.00
Tomate quemado & Verde Salsa
Sizzling Beef Fajitas$35.00
Sliced Skirt Steak Fajitas, Red Peppers, White Onion, Fundido Cheese, House Crema, Avocado Salsa, Lime
Churros$9.00
House made churros with Dulce de Leche
Tuna Tostadas$21.00
sushi grade ahi tuna, avocado, serrano agave crema, crispy shallots
Horchata French Toast$15.00
Horchata Batter, Sourdough, Strawberry Puree, Mixed Berries, House Whipped Cream
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 Tillery St.

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 4:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

No reviews yet

Thanks for choosing Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile!

Southside Flying Pizza

No reviews yet

Austin Scratch-Made Pizza since 2006. "It's not too thick, It's not too thin."

Lustre Pearl - East

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston