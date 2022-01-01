Go
Groove Burgers

A specialty burger and sandwich shop, serving up housemade food.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510 • $

Avg 4.6 (956 reviews)

Popular Items

HOUSE SALAD$8.99
bibb lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar & boiled egg
GROOVE PHILLY$8.99
fresh sliced sirloin with poblano peppers, sweet onions, Havarti cheese & groove sauce served on a toasted philly roll
FR CHICK SAND$8.99
hand breaded fried chicken breast served on a butter-toasted yeast bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo
PIMENTO FR CHICKEN$8.99
hand breaded fried chicken breast served on a butter-toasted yeast bun with pimento cheese, bacon and groove sauce
ITALIAN BEEF$8.99
thinly sliced Italian beef, spicy giardiniera, Havarti cheese, served on a sub roll with a side of aujus
GR CHICK SAND$8.99
on a yeast roll with Bibb lettuce, tomatoes, house pickles & mayo
HUNTER$8.99
Greek seasoned chicken, pickled shallots, lettuce, Havarti, and tzatziki sauce served on a sub roll
CHICKEN PHILLY$8.99
grilled chicken with poblano peppers, sweet onions, Havarti cheese & groove sauce served on a toasted philly roll
CHICKEN CUTLET$8.99
Italian breaded chicken cutlets, fresh mozzarella, house-made pesto & tomato. Served on a sub roll
GROOVE BURGER$8.99
thick smoked bacon, Groove sauce, house pickles, caramelized onions, bibb lettuce, tomatoes & a thick slice of extra sharp cheddar cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510

Athens GA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
