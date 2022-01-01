Grosse Pointe restaurants you'll love

Grosse Pointe's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Grosse Pointe restaurants

Ferlitos Restaurant image

PIZZA

Ferlitos Restaurant

20745 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Picatta$18.00
Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms, Capers And Artichokes In A Lemon White Wine Sauce Served Over Angel Hair Pasta.
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Two Hand Breaded Chicken Breasts Served Over Spaghetti, Topped With Meat Sauce And Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Fettucini Alfredo$16.00
Fettuccini Tossed With Our House Alfredo Sauce
Garrido's Bistro image

 

Garrido's Bistro

19605 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lomo Saltado (Peruvian Stir-Fry Steak)$23.50
8-Oz. Steak strips, Tomato, Garlic, Onions, Peruvian Stir-Fry Pan Sauce. Served with one (1) side of your choice.
The sauce includes Soy Sauce, please choose between regular and gluten-free.
Original Panchos (Plantain Chip Nachos)$15.50
Housemade Plantain Chips, Melted Cheddar, Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo (Salsa), Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole).
Oh, Bean! Arepa$10.50
Black Bean Burger, Roasted Tomatoes, Tajadas (sweet plantains), Avocado, your choice of dressings.
Detroit Wing Company image

 

Detroit Wing Company

18743 Mack Ave., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg French Fries$4.59
Reg French Fries$2.99
Boneless 8 piece$6.53
Atwater in the Park image

PIZZA

Atwater in the Park

1175 Lakepointe, Grosse Pointe Park

Avg 3.9 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Beyond Brat$14.00
Salted Pretzel Bun, Beyond Vegan Bratwurst, Vegan Beer Cheese, House Slaw w/ Vegan Dressing. Served with Chips.
Atwater Brat$12.00
Salted Pretzel Bun, Dearborn Bratwurst, Bacon Onion Jam, Beer Cheese, and Jalapeno. Served with Chips.
Cali Club$14.00
Multi Grain Bread piled high with Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served with Chips.
The Original Pancake House image

FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES

The Original Pancake House

20273 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.7 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon$4.90
3 slices
Bacon and Eggs$10.15
4 slices of our special recipe bacon with two eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes
Junior Bacon$6.55
3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon
The Bricks Pizzeria image

PIZZA

The Bricks Pizzeria

15201 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.5 (541 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16'' Pepperoni$22.00
Red Sauce & Pepperoni
Side Salad$6.00
Harvest Greens, cucumber, tomato, lettuce and onion.
Beet Salad$13.00
Roasted red beets, whipped goat cheese, arugula tossed in herb vinaigrette, toasted Einkorn berries with a hot honey drizzle
The Big Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

The Big Salad

19595 Mack Ave, grosse pointe woods

Avg 4.3 (330 reviews)
Takeout
Main pic

 

The Continental at Ford House

1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Champs Rotisserie & Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Champs Rotisserie & Seafood

20515 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beyond Juicery + Eatery image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

21110 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Main pic

 

The Jagged Fork - Grosse Pointe

18480 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cinco De Mayo Egg White$16.00
Chorizo, ham, cheddar, natural swiss, tomato, onion, guacamole, topped with salsa verde & sour cream!
Very Berry$13.00
Stuffed with our house-made banana cream cheese, piled high with fresh berries, & drizzled with berry compote!
Huevos Rancheros$13.00
Cheese-filled tortilla served over a bed of cheesy hash browns, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero sauce, guacamole, & sour cream!
The Sugar Bar image

 

The Sugar Bar

373 Fisher Road, Grosse Pointe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
