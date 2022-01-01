Grosse Pointe restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Ferlitos Restaurant
20745 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe
|Popular items
|Chicken Picatta
|$18.00
Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms, Capers And Artichokes In A Lemon White Wine Sauce Served Over Angel Hair Pasta.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
Two Hand Breaded Chicken Breasts Served Over Spaghetti, Topped With Meat Sauce And Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
|Fettucini Alfredo
|$16.00
Fettuccini Tossed With Our House Alfredo Sauce
Garrido's Bistro
19605 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado (Peruvian Stir-Fry Steak)
|$23.50
8-Oz. Steak strips, Tomato, Garlic, Onions, Peruvian Stir-Fry Pan Sauce. Served with one (1) side of your choice.
The sauce includes Soy Sauce, please choose between regular and gluten-free.
|Original Panchos (Plantain Chip Nachos)
|$15.50
Housemade Plantain Chips, Melted Cheddar, Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo (Salsa), Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole).
|Oh, Bean! Arepa
|$10.50
Black Bean Burger, Roasted Tomatoes, Tajadas (sweet plantains), Avocado, your choice of dressings.
Detroit Wing Company
18743 Mack Ave., Detroit
|Popular items
|Lg French Fries
|$4.59
|Reg French Fries
|$2.99
|Boneless 8 piece
|$6.53
PIZZA
Atwater in the Park
1175 Lakepointe, Grosse Pointe Park
|Popular items
|Vegan Beyond Brat
|$14.00
Salted Pretzel Bun, Beyond Vegan Bratwurst, Vegan Beer Cheese, House Slaw w/ Vegan Dressing. Served with Chips.
|Atwater Brat
|$12.00
Salted Pretzel Bun, Dearborn Bratwurst, Bacon Onion Jam, Beer Cheese, and Jalapeno. Served with Chips.
|Cali Club
|$14.00
Multi Grain Bread piled high with Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served with Chips.
FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES
The Original Pancake House
20273 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$4.90
3 slices
|Bacon and Eggs
|$10.15
4 slices of our special recipe bacon with two eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes
|Junior Bacon
|$6.55
3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon
PIZZA
The Bricks Pizzeria
15201 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe
|Popular items
|16'' Pepperoni
|$22.00
Red Sauce & Pepperoni
|Side Salad
|$6.00
Harvest Greens, cucumber, tomato, lettuce and onion.
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
Roasted red beets, whipped goat cheese, arugula tossed in herb vinaigrette, toasted Einkorn berries with a hot honey drizzle
SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
The Big Salad
19595 Mack Ave, grosse pointe woods
The Continental at Ford House
1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Champs Rotisserie & Seafood
20515 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
21110 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods
The Jagged Fork - Grosse Pointe
18480 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe
|Popular items
|Cinco De Mayo Egg White
|$16.00
Chorizo, ham, cheddar, natural swiss, tomato, onion, guacamole, topped with salsa verde & sour cream!
|Very Berry
|$13.00
Stuffed with our house-made banana cream cheese, piled high with fresh berries, & drizzled with berry compote!
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.00
Cheese-filled tortilla served over a bed of cheesy hash browns, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero sauce, guacamole, & sour cream!
The Sugar Bar
373 Fisher Road, Grosse Pointe