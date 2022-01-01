Grosse Pointe sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Grosse Pointe
More about The Big Salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
The Big Salad
19595 Mack Ave, grosse pointe woods
More about The Continental at Ford House
The Continental at Ford House
1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores
More about Beyond Juicery + Eatery
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
21110 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods
More about Beyond Juicery + Eatery
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
17009 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe