Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Grosse Pointe

Go
Grosse Pointe restaurants
Toast

Grosse Pointe restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

 

Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive

350 Lakeshore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Greek Salad Wrap$8.95
Greek Salad with grilled chicken and our homemade pink Greek dressing wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
More about Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive
Main pic

 

Red Crown - 15301 Kercheval Ave

15301 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Apple Salad$13.00
House smoked chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, marcona almonds, granny smith apples, smoked gouda and house apple cider vinaigrette.
Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap$13.00
House smoked chicken, mixed with Dukes, sunflower seed, celery & black pepper. Wrapped in spinach tortilla with arcadian greens. Served with BBQ Chips
More about Red Crown - 15301 Kercheval Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Grosse Pointe

Cappuccino

Vanilla Ice Cream

Waffles

Crepes

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Pancakes

Strawberry Shortcake

Map

More near Grosse Pointe to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston