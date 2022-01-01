Chicken salad in Grosse Pointe
Grosse Pointe restaurants that serve chicken salad
Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive
350 Lakeshore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms
|Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
|$8.95
Greek Salad with grilled chicken and our homemade pink Greek dressing wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
Red Crown - 15301 Kercheval Ave
15301 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Park
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$13.00
House smoked chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, marcona almonds, granny smith apples, smoked gouda and house apple cider vinaigrette.
|Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap
|$13.00
House smoked chicken, mixed with Dukes, sunflower seed, celery & black pepper. Wrapped in spinach tortilla with arcadian greens. Served with BBQ Chips