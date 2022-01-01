Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Grosse Pointe

Go
Grosse Pointe restaurants
Toast

Grosse Pointe restaurants that serve chili

Main pic

 

Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive

350 Lakeshore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Chez Fries$5.50
More about Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive
Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company - Mack Ave

18743 Mack Ave., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dad's Chili$6.99
More about Detroit Wing Company - Mack Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Grosse Pointe

Quesadillas

Cookies

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Waffles

Strawberry Shortcake

French Toast

Map

More near Grosse Pointe to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (557 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston