Chili in
Grosse Pointe
/
Grosse Pointe
/
Chili
Grosse Pointe restaurants that serve chili
Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive
350 Lakeshore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms
No reviews yet
Chili Chez Fries
$5.50
More about Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive
Detroit Wing Company - Mack Ave
18743 Mack Ave., Detroit
No reviews yet
Dad's Chili
$6.99
More about Detroit Wing Company - Mack Ave
