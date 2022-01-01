Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Grosse Pointe

Grosse Pointe restaurants
Toast

Grosse Pointe restaurants that serve crepes

The Original Pancake House image

FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES

The Original Pancake House

20273 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.7 (690 reviews)
Takeout
(1) Spinach Crepe$5.90
Spinach Crepes$10.80
French Crepes$10.25
More about The Original Pancake House
Main pic

 

The Jagged Fork - Grosse Pointe

18480 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Florentine Crepe$15.00
One giant crepe filled with all-natural chicken breast, natural swiss, spinach, mushroom, & onion, served with
hollandaise & mixed greens!
Jagged Fork Crepe$15.00
One giant crepe filled with ham, cheddar, natural swiss, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, sour cream & over easy eggs served with mixed greens!
More about The Jagged Fork - Grosse Pointe

Map

Map

