French toast in Grosse Pointe

The Original Pancake House
20273 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe
|Golden French Toast
|$9.65
|1/2 French Toast
|$6.15
The Jagged Fork - Grosse Pointe
18480 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe
|S'more French Toast
|$13.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust, stuffed with Nutella & marshmallows then topped with more Nutella, marshmallows, house-made cream cheese frosting, & drizzled with chocolate syrup!
|French Toast (Kids)
|$9.00
|Graham Cracker Crusted French Toast
|$13.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust!