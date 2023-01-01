Nachos in Grosse Pointe
Grosse Pointe restaurants that serve nachos
More about Garrido's Bistro
SEAFOOD
Garrido's Bistro
19605 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods
|APPETIZER TO SHARE: Fiesta Nachos
|$14.50
Corn Chips, melted Cheddar, ground Beef, stewed Black Beans, Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole) on the side, and Pico de Gallo (Salsa) on the side.
|Original Panchos (Plantain Chip Nachos)
|$16.50
Housemade Plantain Chips, Melted Cheddar, Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo (Salsa), Guasacaca (Venezuelan Guacamole).