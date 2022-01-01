Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Grosse Pointe
/
Grosse Pointe
/
Pies
Grosse Pointe restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA
Ferlitos Restaurant
20745 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe
Avg 4.4
(495 reviews)
Andy's Key Lime Pie
$6.00
More about Ferlitos Restaurant
PIZZA
The Bricks Pizzeria
15201 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe
Avg 4.5
(541 reviews)
Dark Choc And Brownie Pie
$9.00
Vanilla Custard Pie
$9.00
More about The Bricks Pizzeria
