Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Grosse Pointe

Go
Grosse Pointe restaurants
Toast

Grosse Pointe restaurants that serve pies

Ferlitos Restaurant image

PIZZA

Ferlitos Restaurant

20745 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Andy's Key Lime Pie$6.00
More about Ferlitos Restaurant
The Bricks Pizzeria image

PIZZA

The Bricks Pizzeria

15201 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.5 (541 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Choc And Brownie Pie$9.00
Vanilla Custard Pie$9.00
More about The Bricks Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Grosse Pointe

French Toast

Quesadillas

Cake

Ravioli

Pancakes

Strawberry Shortcake

French Fries

Cookies

Map

More near Grosse Pointe to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston