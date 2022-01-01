Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Grosse Pointe

Grosse Pointe restaurants that serve tarts

Red Crown - 15301 Kercheval Ave

15301 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Tart$5.00
The Bricks Pizzeria image

PIZZA

The Bricks Pizzeria

15201 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.5 (541 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate & Caramel Tart$9.00
Candy Cane Cream, Crunchy Pearls
