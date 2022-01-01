Groton restaurants you'll love
More about Grille 92
Grille 92
235 Lestertown Road, Groton
|Popular items
|Waldorf Salad
|$5.79
Candied Walnuts, Sliced Apples, Feta, Craisins, Spring Mix with a Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Fish Tacos
|$6.99
Blackened Cod with Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and a Cajun Aioli on a Soft Tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Chicken, Tossed with Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola, Lettuce and Tomato in a Wrap.
More about The Bridge Market
The Bridge Market
118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton
|Popular items
|WF Zoee Bear
|$8.75
Grilled chicken, fresh basil, roasted garlic, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
|Claude Chester
|$7.75
House special cranberry walnut chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, served in your choice of wrap
|WF Chicken Parmesan
|$8.75
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
More about Chesters Barbecue
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Chesters Barbecue
943 POQUONNOCK RD, Groton
|Popular items
|Sandwich Combo
|$13.50
Sand, side and a drink
|Sandwich Lonely
|$11.00
Just the sanwich
|Sampler for 2
|$39.50
Brisket, pork, ribs, chicken, 3 sides and CB
More about The Rolling Tomato
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Rolling Tomato
505 Long Hill Rd, Groton
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese
|$11.00
Plum Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
|SAM
|Spin
|$8.95
More about Sneekers Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sneekers Cafe
568 Poquonnock Road, Groton
|Popular items
|Mussels and Clams
|$14.99
Mussels and little necks in a light red scampi broth, served with rustica bread for dipping
|Pot Stickers
|$6.99
Lemongrass chicken with a terriyaki dipping sauce
|Lemon Pepper Earth Bowls
|$14.99
Chicken or salmon served over brown rice and sauteed garlicky greens
More about The Fisherman at Long Point
The Fisherman at Long Point
937 Groton Long Point Road, Groton
|Popular items
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$25.00
Maine Lobster, Mystic Cheese Co. Finback, Vermont Cheddar, Rustic Pullman Bread
|Steamed Lobster
|$39.00
Drawn Butter, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Market Price
More about Pick Pockets Deli
Pick Pockets Deli
214 CT 12, groton
|Popular items
|Pita Chips.
|$4.25
Box of our seasoned Pita Chips. Comes with a small cup of hummus.
|Side Falafel 5pc
|$4.25
5 pieces of falafel served with choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Pick Pocket
|$10.70
Grilled chicken and our breaded eggplant with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and our house balsamic dressing.