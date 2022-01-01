Groton restaurants you'll love

Groton restaurants
Toast
  • Groton

Groton's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
BBQ
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Must-try Groton restaurants

Grille 92 image

 

Grille 92

235 Lestertown Road, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waldorf Salad$5.79
Candied Walnuts, Sliced Apples, Feta, Craisins, Spring Mix with a Raspberry Vinaigrette
Fish Tacos$6.99
Blackened Cod with Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and a Cajun Aioli on a Soft Tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Chicken, Tossed with Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola, Lettuce and Tomato in a Wrap.
More about Grille 92
DA image

 

DA

587 Long Hill Road, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
Lays Baked$1.29
More about DA
The Bridge Market image

 

The Bridge Market

118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WF Zoee Bear$8.75
Grilled chicken, fresh basil, roasted garlic, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
Claude Chester$7.75
House special cranberry walnut chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, served in your choice of wrap
WF Chicken Parmesan$8.75
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
More about The Bridge Market
Chesters Barbecue image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Chesters Barbecue

943 POQUONNOCK RD, Groton

Avg 4.5 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sandwich Combo$13.50
Sand, side and a drink
Sandwich Lonely$11.00
Just the sanwich
Sampler for 2$39.50
Brisket, pork, ribs, chicken, 3 sides and CB
More about Chesters Barbecue
The Rolling Tomato image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Rolling Tomato

505 Long Hill Rd, Groton

Avg 4.2 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheese$11.00
Plum Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
SAM
Spin$8.95
More about The Rolling Tomato
Sneekers Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sneekers Cafe

568 Poquonnock Road, Groton

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mussels and Clams$14.99
Mussels and little necks in a light red scampi broth, served with rustica bread for dipping
Pot Stickers$6.99
Lemongrass chicken with a terriyaki dipping sauce
Lemon Pepper Earth Bowls$14.99
Chicken or salmon served over brown rice and sauteed garlicky greens
More about Sneekers Cafe
The Fisherman at Long Point image

 

The Fisherman at Long Point

937 Groton Long Point Road, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Grilled Cheese$25.00
Maine Lobster, Mystic Cheese Co. Finback, Vermont Cheddar, Rustic Pullman Bread
Steamed Lobster$39.00
Drawn Butter, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Market Price
More about The Fisherman at Long Point
Restaurant banner

 

Pick Pockets Deli

214 CT 12, groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pita Chips.$4.25
Box of our seasoned Pita Chips. Comes with a small cup of hummus.
Side Falafel 5pc$4.25
5 pieces of falafel served with choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Pick Pocket$10.70
Grilled chicken and our breaded eggplant with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and our house balsamic dressing.
More about Pick Pockets Deli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Groton

French Fries

