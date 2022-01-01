Groton American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Groton

Grille 92 image

 

Grille 92

235 Lestertown Road, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waldorf Salad$5.79
Candied Walnuts, Sliced Apples, Feta, Craisins, Spring Mix with a Raspberry Vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Chicken, Tossed with Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola, Lettuce and Tomato in a Wrap.
Fish Tacos$6.99
Blackened Cod with Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and a Cajun Aioli on a Soft Tortilla
More about Grille 92
Sneekers Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sneekers Cafe

568 Poquonnock Road, Groton

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mussels and Clams$14.99
Mussels and little necks in a light red scampi broth, served with rustica bread for dipping
Pot Stickers$6.99
Lemongrass chicken with a terriyaki dipping sauce
Lemon Pepper Earth Bowls$14.99
Chicken or salmon served over brown rice and sauteed garlicky greens
More about Sneekers Cafe
The Fisherman at Long Point image

 

The Fisherman at Long Point

937 Groton Long Point Road, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Grilled Cheese$25.00
Maine Lobster, Mystic Cheese Co. Finback, Vermont Cheddar, Rustic Pullman Bread
Steamed Lobster$39.00
Drawn Butter, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Market Price
More about The Fisherman at Long Point

