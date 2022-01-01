Groton sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Groton restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Groton

DA image

 

DA

587 Long Hill Road, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about DA
The Bridge Market image

 

The Bridge Market

118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WF Zoee Bear$8.75
Grilled chicken, fresh basil, roasted garlic, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
Claude Chester$7.75
House special cranberry walnut chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, served in your choice of wrap
WF Chicken Parmesan$8.75
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
More about The Bridge Market
Chesters Barbecue image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Chesters Barbecue

943 POQUONNOCK RD, Groton

Avg 4.5 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sandwich Combo$13.50
Sand, side and a drink
Sandwich Lonely$11.00
Just the sanwich
Sampler for 2$39.50
Brisket, pork, ribs, chicken, 3 sides and CB
More about Chesters Barbecue

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Groton

French Fries

Clams

Map

More near Groton to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston