Bruschetta in
Groton
/
Groton
/
Bruschetta
Groton restaurants that serve bruschetta
Grille 92
235 Lestertown Road, Groton
No reviews yet
Ricotta & Roasted Tomato Bruschetta
$6.00
More about Grille 92
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Rolling Tomato
505 Long Hill Rd, Groton
Avg 4.2
(357 reviews)
Bruschetta
$8.95
More about The Rolling Tomato
