Clams in Groton

Grille 92
235 Lestertown Road, Groton
No reviews yet
Large New England Clam Chowder
$3.99
More about Grille 92
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sneekers Cafe
568 Poquonnock Road, Groton
Avg 4
(46 reviews)
Mussels and Clams
$14.99
Mussels and little necks in a light red scampi broth, served with rustica bread for dipping
More about Sneekers Cafe
