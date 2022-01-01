Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish and chips in
Groton
/
Groton
/
Fish And Chips
Groton restaurants that serve fish and chips
Grille 92
235 Lestertown Road, Groton
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$7.99
More about Grille 92
The Bridge Market
118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton
No reviews yet
Dinner Fish and Chips FRIDAY ONLY
$13.95
Lunch Fish and Chips FRIDAY ONLY
$10.95
More about The Bridge Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Groton
Turkey Clubs
Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Grilled Chicken
More near Groton to explore
Mystic
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
New London
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Niantic
No reviews yet
Stonington
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston