Greek salad in Groton
Groton restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Grille 92 - Groton
Grille 92 - Groton
235 Lestertown Road, Groton
|Greek Salad
|$6.50
Romaine, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion and Greek Dressing
More about Pick Pockets Groton
Pick Pockets Groton
214 CT 12, groton
|Side Greek Salad
|$5.00
Small Greek salad with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, green peppers, carrots, banana peppers, feta and kalamata olives.
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Our garden salad with banana peppers, kalamata olives and feta.