Greek salad in Groton

Groton restaurants
Groton restaurants that serve greek salad

Grille 92 image

 

Grille 92 - Groton

235 Lestertown Road, Groton

TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$6.50
Romaine, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion and Greek Dressing
More about Grille 92 - Groton
Item pic

 

Pick Pockets Groton

214 CT 12, groton

Takeout
Side Greek Salad$5.00
Small Greek salad with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, green peppers, carrots, banana peppers, feta and kalamata olives.
Greek Salad$8.50
Our garden salad with banana peppers, kalamata olives and feta.
More about Pick Pockets Groton

