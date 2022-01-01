Grilled chicken in Groton
Groton restaurants that serve grilled chicken
The Bridge Market
118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton
|Small Grilled Chicken
|$8.75
|WF Grilled Chicken
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, spinach, tomatoes and creamy garlic. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
Pick Pockets Deli
214 CT 12, groton
|KIDS Grilled Chicken
|$7.50
3 Pieces of our marinated Grilled Chicken served with Fries or a Small Salad and comes with a juice box.
|Side Grilled Chicken 5pc
|$6.75
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.75
Grilled chicken with hummus, lettuce, tomato and tahini dressing.