Grilled chicken in Groton

Groton restaurants
Groton restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Bridge Market image

 

The Bridge Market

118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Grilled Chicken$8.75
WF Grilled Chicken$9.50
Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, spinach, tomatoes and creamy garlic. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
More about The Bridge Market
Item pic

 

Pick Pockets Deli

214 CT 12, groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS Grilled Chicken$7.50
3 Pieces of our marinated Grilled Chicken served with Fries or a Small Salad and comes with a juice box.
Side Grilled Chicken 5pc$6.75
Grilled Chicken$9.75
Grilled chicken with hummus, lettuce, tomato and tahini dressing.
More about Pick Pockets Deli

