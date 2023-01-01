Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pork chops in
Groton
/
Groton
/
Pork Chops
Groton restaurants that serve pork chops
Grille 92 - Groton
235 Lestertown Road, Groton
No reviews yet
Honey Garlic Grilled Pork Chop
$8.00
More about Grille 92 - Groton
Astin J's - 762 Long Hill Rd
762 Long Hill Rd, Groton
No reviews yet
Pork Chop
$7.50
Fried pork chop served on white bread, topped with hot sauce.
More about Astin J's - 762 Long Hill Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Groton
Bread Pudding
Peanut Butter Cookies
Grilled Chicken
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pudding
Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella Sticks
Caesar Salad
More near Groton to explore
Mystic
Avg 4
(27 restaurants)
New London
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 3.6
(15 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Niantic
No reviews yet
Stonington
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2110 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(80 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(422 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(641 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston