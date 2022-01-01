Groton restaurants you'll love

Groton restaurants
Toast
  Groton

Must-try Groton restaurants

Groton Publick House image

 

Groton Publick House

94 Lovers Lane, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado and Shredded Cheddar with Red Wine Vinagrette.
Crispy Spicy BBQ Chicken$14.00
Crispy Chicken W/Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ sauce topped with Gph Cole Slaw
Crispy Chicken Tenders$8.99
Blackbird image

 

Blackbird

491 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bagel$2.50
Freshly baked NY Style Bagels with your choice of topping. Try our delicious homemade flavored cream cheeses, yum!
Pancakes
Order of three golden, fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Choose your flavor: Traditional, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip!
Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Two Fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, tomato, spinach & chipotle sauce served on Tuscan toast.
Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe image

 

Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

497 Main Street Unit A, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 x Glazed Donuts$18.00
Italian style donuts with a light sugar glaze
(2) Almond Croissants$9.50
Croissants filled with a delicious almond filling. Freshly made from scratch. Quantities: 2 per order. For larger orders please call the bakery.
6 x Sugar Coated Donuts$18.00
Italian Style Donuts.
Gibbet Hill Grill image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gibbet Hill Grill

61 Lowell Rd, Groton

Avg 4 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Potato-Crusted Cod$26.00
Sweet corn and bacon chowder
Harissa Broccoli$13.00
Sweet potato puree, radish, harissa vinaigrette
Free Range Chicken$26.00
Goat cheese polenta, brussels sprouts, caper brown butter.
The Barn @ Gibbet Hill image

 

The Barn @ Gibbet Hill

61 Lowell Road, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs$100.00
Serves 4. Gluten free. Dairy free. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Roasted Garlic & Herbs$22.00
Serves 4. Gluten free. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Farmstead Mac 'n Cheese$22.00
Serves 4. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Groton Station House Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Groton Station House Restaurant

20 Station Avenue, Groton

Avg 4.4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Groton Center Farms Salad$11.00
Local fresh greens, apples, pears, beets, candied walnuts, cheddar, honey champagne vinaigrette
Crab Cakes$24.00
House-made, hand formed jumbo lump blue crab cakes with roasted red pepper and cracker set on greens served with chipotle aioli
Lobster Risotto$38.00
Arborio rice, roasted corn, spinach
garnished with seasonal herbs
Sai Canteen image

 

Sai Canteen

99 Shirdi Way, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veg Dum Biryani$7.50
24 Oz of Hyderabadi Style Veg Biryani comes with Raita
Chole Bhatore$8.00
2 pieces of deep fried Maida bread
Idly(2)+Vada(2)$7.50
Made of Rice and Urad Dal. No Onion
Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co image

 

Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co

368 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
For The Littles$14.00
Grilled Grassfed Steak - Twice Baked Potato - Maple Roasted Carrots
Buttermilk Bread Pudding$9.00
Bourbon Caramel - Apple Butter - Candied Pecans
Truffled Arancini$8.00
Romesco - Basil - Crispy Garlic
Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery image

 

Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

159 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fresh NY Style Bagels
Traditional New York Style.
Roasted Turkey$12.00
Field greens, roasted turkey, cranberry BBQ sauce, honey-maple dijon, avocado, olive oil roll
Cold Brew
24hour cold-steeped coffee for a bolder and richer flavor and velvety finish.
Map

Map

