Groton restaurants you'll love

More about Groton Publick House
Groton Publick House
94 Lovers Lane, Groton
|Popular items
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado and Shredded Cheddar with Red Wine Vinagrette.
|Crispy Spicy BBQ Chicken
|$14.00
Crispy Chicken W/Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ sauce topped with Gph Cole Slaw
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
More about Blackbird
Blackbird
491 Main Street, Groton
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$2.50
Freshly baked NY Style Bagels with your choice of topping. Try our delicious homemade flavored cream cheeses, yum!
|Pancakes
Order of three golden, fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Choose your flavor: Traditional, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip!
|Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Two Fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, tomato, spinach & chipotle sauce served on Tuscan toast.
More about Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe
Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe
497 Main Street Unit A, Groton
|Popular items
|6 x Glazed Donuts
|$18.00
Italian style donuts with a light sugar glaze
|(2) Almond Croissants
|$9.50
Croissants filled with a delicious almond filling. Freshly made from scratch. Quantities: 2 per order. For larger orders please call the bakery.
|6 x Sugar Coated Donuts
|$18.00
Italian Style Donuts.
More about Gibbet Hill Grill
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gibbet Hill Grill
61 Lowell Rd, Groton
|Popular items
|Crispy Potato-Crusted Cod
|$26.00
Sweet corn and bacon chowder
|Harissa Broccoli
|$13.00
Sweet potato puree, radish, harissa vinaigrette
|Free Range Chicken
|$26.00
Goat cheese polenta, brussels sprouts, caper brown butter.
More about The Barn @ Gibbet Hill
The Barn @ Gibbet Hill
61 Lowell Road, Groton
|Popular items
|Red Wine Braised Short Ribs
|$100.00
Serves 4. Gluten free. Dairy free. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
|Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Roasted Garlic & Herbs
|$22.00
Serves 4. Gluten free. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
|Farmstead Mac 'n Cheese
|$22.00
Serves 4. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
More about Groton Station House Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Groton Station House Restaurant
20 Station Avenue, Groton
|Popular items
|Groton Center Farms Salad
|$11.00
Local fresh greens, apples, pears, beets, candied walnuts, cheddar, honey champagne vinaigrette
|Crab Cakes
|$24.00
House-made, hand formed jumbo lump blue crab cakes with roasted red pepper and cracker set on greens served with chipotle aioli
|Lobster Risotto
|$38.00
Arborio rice, roasted corn, spinach
garnished with seasonal herbs
More about Sai Canteen
Sai Canteen
99 Shirdi Way, Groton
|Popular items
|Veg Dum Biryani
|$7.50
24 Oz of Hyderabadi Style Veg Biryani comes with Raita
|Chole Bhatore
|$8.00
2 pieces of deep fried Maida bread
|Idly(2)+Vada(2)
|$7.50
Made of Rice and Urad Dal. No Onion
More about Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co
Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co
368 Main Street, Groton
|Popular items
|For The Littles
|$14.00
Grilled Grassfed Steak - Twice Baked Potato - Maple Roasted Carrots
|Buttermilk Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Bourbon Caramel - Apple Butter - Candied Pecans
|Truffled Arancini
|$8.00
Romesco - Basil - Crispy Garlic
More about Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery
Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery
159 Main Street, Groton
|Popular items
|Fresh NY Style Bagels
Traditional New York Style.
|Roasted Turkey
|$12.00
Field greens, roasted turkey, cranberry BBQ sauce, honey-maple dijon, avocado, olive oil roll
|Cold Brew
24hour cold-steeped coffee for a bolder and richer flavor and velvety finish.