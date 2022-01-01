Groton American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Groton
More about Groton Publick House
Groton Publick House
94 Lovers Lane, Groton
|Popular items
|Crispy Spicy BBQ Chicken
|$14.00
Crispy Chicken W/Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ sauce topped with Gph Cole Slaw
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado and Shredded Cheddar with Red Wine Vinagrette.
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
More about Gibbet Hill Grill
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gibbet Hill Grill
61 Lowell Rd, Groton
|Popular items
|Scottish Organic Salmon
|$28.00
Swiss chard, roasted cauliflower, chickpea puree, winter salsa
|Sirloin Steak Tips
|$27.00
12 oz
|Maximilian Burger
|$17.00
Cheddar, malt vinegar aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles, fries
More about Groton Station House Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Groton Station House Restaurant
20 Station Avenue, Groton
|Popular items
|Lobster Risotto
|$38.00
Arborio rice, roasted corn, spinach
garnished with seasonal herbs
|Groton Center Farms Salad
|$11.00
Local fresh greens, apples, pears, beets, candied walnuts, cheddar, honey champagne vinaigrette
|Station House Burger
|$18.00
Chopped short rib & chuck burger, cheddar cheese, Station House aioli and french fries (GF roll available) (add smoked bacon + 3)
More about Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co
Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co
368 Main Street, Groton
|Popular items
|For The Littles
|$14.00
Grilled Grassfed Steak - Twice Baked Potato - Maple Roasted Carrots
|Grilled Grassfed Hanger Steak
|$20.00
Salsa Verde - Maple Roasted Carrots - Herbed Marble Potatoes
|Buttermilk Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Bourbon Caramel - Apple Butter - Candied Pecans