Groton American restaurants you'll love

Go
Groton restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Groton

Groton Publick House image

 

Groton Publick House

94 Lovers Lane, Groton

Avg 4.3 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Spicy BBQ Chicken$14.00
Crispy Chicken W/Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ sauce topped with Gph Cole Slaw
Classic Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado and Shredded Cheddar with Red Wine Vinagrette.
Chicken Wings$14.00
More about Groton Publick House
Gibbet Hill Grill image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gibbet Hill Grill

61 Lowell Rd, Groton

Avg 4 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scottish Organic Salmon$28.00
Swiss chard, roasted cauliflower, chickpea puree, winter salsa
Sirloin Steak Tips$27.00
12 oz
Maximilian Burger$17.00
Cheddar, malt vinegar aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles, fries
More about Gibbet Hill Grill
Groton Station House Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Groton Station House Restaurant

20 Station Avenue, Groton

Avg 4.4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Risotto$38.00
Arborio rice, roasted corn, spinach
garnished with seasonal herbs
Groton Center Farms Salad$11.00
Local fresh greens, apples, pears, beets, candied walnuts, cheddar, honey champagne vinaigrette
Station House Burger$18.00
Chopped short rib & chuck burger, cheddar cheese, Station House aioli and french fries (GF roll available) (add smoked bacon + 3)
More about Groton Station House Restaurant
Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co image

 

Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co

368 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
For The Littles$14.00
Grilled Grassfed Steak - Twice Baked Potato - Maple Roasted Carrots
Grilled Grassfed Hanger Steak$20.00
Salsa Verde - Maple Roasted Carrots - Herbed Marble Potatoes
Buttermilk Bread Pudding$9.00
Bourbon Caramel - Apple Butter - Candied Pecans
More about Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Groton

Cake

Filet Mignon

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Groton to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Fitchburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Leominster

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston