Groton cafés you'll love

Blackbird
491 Main Street, Groton
|Popular items
|Blackbird Bomb Burrito
|$13.00
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with sautéed red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, sausage & bacon, smothered with cheddar-jack cheese, scallions and smoky chipotle sauce in a soft tortilla wrap, The Bomb!
|Bagel
|$2.50
Freshly baked NY Style Bagels with your choice of topping. Try our delicious homemade flavored cream cheeses, yum!
|Early Bird Egg Sandwich
|$4.50
Single fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe
497 Main Street Unit A, Groton
|Popular items
|Sicilian Almond Cookie
|$3.00
An original pasta di mandorla recipe. Almond paste cookie.
|(2) Plain Croissants
|$8.30
Plain croissants. Freshly made from scratch. Quantity: 2 per order.
For larger orders please call the bakery.
|6 x Sugar Coated Donuts
|$18.00
Italian Style Donuts.
Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery
159 Main Street, Groton
|Popular items
|Fresh NY Style Bagels
Traditional New York Style.
|Roasted Turkey
|$12.00
Field greens, roasted turkey, cranberry BBQ sauce, honey-maple dijon, avocado, olive oil roll
|Iced Latte
|$3.50
Espresso and milk over ice