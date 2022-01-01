Groton cafés you'll love

Go
Groton restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Groton

Blackbird image

 

Blackbird

491 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackbird Bomb Burrito$13.00
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with sautéed red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, sausage & bacon, smothered with cheddar-jack cheese, scallions and smoky chipotle sauce in a soft tortilla wrap, The Bomb!
Bagel$2.50
Freshly baked NY Style Bagels with your choice of topping. Try our delicious homemade flavored cream cheeses, yum!
Early Bird Egg Sandwich$4.50
Single fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
More about Blackbird
Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe image

 

Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

497 Main Street Unit A, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sicilian Almond Cookie$3.00
An original pasta di mandorla recipe. Almond paste cookie.
(2) Plain Croissants$8.30
Plain croissants. Freshly made from scratch. Quantity: 2 per order.
For larger orders please call the bakery.
6 x Sugar Coated Donuts$18.00
Italian Style Donuts.
More about Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe
Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery image

 

Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

159 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fresh NY Style Bagels
Traditional New York Style.
Roasted Turkey$12.00
Field greens, roasted turkey, cranberry BBQ sauce, honey-maple dijon, avocado, olive oil roll
Iced Latte$3.50
Espresso and milk over ice
More about Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Groton

Cake

Filet Mignon

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Groton to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Fitchburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Leominster

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston