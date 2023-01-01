Brisket in Groton
Salt & Light Cafe Bakery
159 Main Street, Groton
|Beef Brisket Breakfast Bowl
|$13.00
Three cage-free eggs, beef brisket, caramelized onions, breakfast potatoes, beans, salsa, jack cheese.
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$17.00
BBQ beef brisket, apple-bacon jam, citrus-cilantro cabbage slaw, hickory BBQ sauce, Fresh olive oil roll
|Brisket Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Two cage-free eggs, beef brisket, Jamaican BBQ sauce and cotija cheese on your choice of bread, fresh from our bakery.