Brulee in
Groton
/
Groton
/
Brulee
Groton restaurants that serve brulee
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gibbet Hill Grill
61 Lowell Rd, Groton
Avg 4
(547 reviews)
Creme Brulee
$10.00
Lemon curd, whipped cream
More about Gibbet Hill Grill
Salt & Light Cafe Bakery
159 Main Street, Groton
No reviews yet
Honey Caramel Brulee Latte
$0.00
More about Salt & Light Cafe Bakery
