Cake in Groton

Go
Groton restaurants
Toast

Groton restaurants that serve cake

Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe image

 

Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

497 Main Street Unit A, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake by the slice$6.60
More about Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe
Gibbet Hill Grill image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gibbet Hill Grill

61 Lowell Rd, Groton

Avg 4 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.00
Cream cheese frosting
More about Gibbet Hill Grill
The Barn @ Gibbet Hill image

 

The Barn @ Gibbet Hill

61 Lowell Road, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes, Remoulade$45.00
12 pieces. Dairy free. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
More about The Barn @ Gibbet Hill
Groton Station House Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Groton Station House Restaurant

20 Station Avenue, Groton

Avg 4.4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$12.00
candied walnut, vanilla ice cream
More about Groton Station House Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Groton

Mac And Cheese

Filet Mignon

Carrot Cake

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Groton to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Fitchburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Leominster

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston