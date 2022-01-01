Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Groton

Groton restaurants
Groton restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Blackbird

491 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli
More about Blackbird
Item pic

 

Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

497 Main Street Unit A, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Sicilian Cannoli$17.00
Original Sicilian cannoli filled with ricotta. This order contains 4 cannoli.
More about Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

