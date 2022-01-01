Chicken tenders in
Groton
/
Groton
/
Chicken Tenders
Groton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Groton Publick House
94 Lovers Lane, Groton
Avg 4.3
(161 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Tenders
$8.99
More about Groton Publick House
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gibbet Hill Grill
61 Lowell Rd, Groton
Avg 4
(547 reviews)
Kids Chicken Fingers
$9.50
More about Gibbet Hill Grill
