Chili in Groton

Groton restaurants
Groton restaurants that serve chili

Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery image

 

Salt & Light Cafe Bakery

159 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Chili Con Carne$0.00
More about Salt & Light Cafe Bakery
Groton Publick House image

 

Groton Publick House

94 Lovers Lane, Groton

Avg 4.3 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Chili - Cup$8.00
Chili - Bowl$11.00
More about Groton Publick House

