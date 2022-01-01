Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Groton

Groton restaurants
Groton restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Blackbird image

 

Blackbird

491 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$3.50
More about Blackbird
cc4eef1b-943b-4ce4-87ab-c6bf10654223 image

 

Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

497 Main Street Unit A, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
(2) Chocolate Croissants$10.00
**FOR SATURDAY PICKUP ONLY
Croissants filled with Callebaut chocolate batons. Freshly made from scratch. Quantities: 2 per order.
More about Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

