Chutney in Groton

Groton restaurants that serve chutney

The Barn @ Gibbet Hill image

 

Max's - Barn at Gibbet Hill Pop-up

61 Lowell Road, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Free Range Statler Chicken, Apple Cranberry Chutney$65.00
Serves 4, 8oz. each.
More about Max's - Barn at Gibbet Hill Pop-up
Sai Canteen image

 

Sai Canteen

99 Shirdi Way, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chutney - 16 Oz$4.00
More about Sai Canteen

