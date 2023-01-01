Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Groton

Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery image

 

Salt & Light Cafe Bakery

159 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef and Cabbage$15.00
House-cured beef, braised cabbage, red potatoes
More about Salt & Light Cafe Bakery
Groton Publick House image

 

Groton Publick House

94 Lovers Lane, Groton

Avg 4.3 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef and Cabbage$18.00
Comes with carrots and potatoes
More about Groton Publick House

