Corned beef and cabbage in
Groton
/
Groton
/
Corned Beef And Cabbage
Groton restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
Salt & Light Cafe Bakery
159 Main Street, Groton
No reviews yet
Corned Beef and Cabbage
$15.00
House-cured beef, braised cabbage, red potatoes
More about Salt & Light Cafe Bakery
Groton Publick House
94 Lovers Lane, Groton
Avg 4.3
(161 reviews)
Corned Beef and Cabbage
$18.00
Comes with carrots and potatoes
More about Groton Publick House
