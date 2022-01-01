Paninis in Groton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Groton Publick House image

 

Groton Publick House

94 Lovers Lane, Groton

Avg 4.3 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Panini$16.00
Farmer & Cooks Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & GPH aioli on Sourdough
GPH Reuben Panini$17.00
More about Groton Publick House
Blackbird image

 

Blackbird

491 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoky Spicy Turkey Panini$12.00
Sliced turkey, red onions, dill pickles, & provolone cheese with bbq sauce & smoky chipotle aioli, pressed on Tuscan bread
Tuna Melt Panini$12.00
Albacore tuna salad made with red onions, dill pickle, lemon, light mayo with a choice of cheese - pressed and melted on Tuscan bread
Caprese Panini$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil pesto and balsamic glaze pressed on Tuscan bread. (Vegetarian)
More about Blackbird

