Paninis in Groton
Groton restaurants that serve paninis
More about Groton Publick House
Groton Publick House
94 Lovers Lane, Groton
|Turkey Panini
|$16.00
Farmer & Cooks Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & GPH aioli on Sourdough
|GPH Reuben Panini
|$17.00
More about Blackbird
Blackbird
491 Main Street, Groton
|Smoky Spicy Turkey Panini
|$12.00
Sliced turkey, red onions, dill pickles, & provolone cheese with bbq sauce & smoky chipotle aioli, pressed on Tuscan bread
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$12.00
Albacore tuna salad made with red onions, dill pickle, lemon, light mayo with a choice of cheese - pressed and melted on Tuscan bread
|Caprese Panini
|$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil pesto and balsamic glaze pressed on Tuscan bread. (Vegetarian)