Quiche in Groton

Groton restaurants
Groton restaurants that serve quiche

Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

497 Main Street Unit A, Groton

Takeout
Veggie quiche$40.00
Roasted veggies such as onions, leeks, zucchini, spinach and kale. Superb! **Account 24 hours from order time to pick up.
Quiche Lorraine$40.00
Quiche Lorraine is a French pastry tart consisting of pastry crust filled with eggs, pieces of bacon and onion. *24 Notice on all Quiche*
Broccoli and cheese quiche$40.00
Roasted broccoli and cheddar cheese for this incredibly tasty quiche! **Account 24 hours from order time to pick up**
Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

159 Main Street, Groton

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quiche, cheese$8.00
