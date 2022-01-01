Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Groton

Groton restaurants
Groton restaurants that serve reuben

Groton Publick House image

 

Groton Publick House

94 Lovers Lane, Groton

Avg 4.3 (161 reviews)
Takeout
GPH Reuben Panini$17.00
More about Groton Publick House
Groton Station House Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Groton Station House Restaurant

20 Station Avenue, Groton

Avg 4.4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Sandwich$18.00
More about Groton Station House Restaurant

