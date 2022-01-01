Sorbet in Groton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Groton restaurants that serve sorbet
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gibbet Hill Grill
61 Lowell Rd, Groton
Avg 4
(547 reviews)
Sorbet
$6.00
More about Gibbet Hill Grill
Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery
159 Main Street, Groton
No reviews yet
Cantaloupe Sorbet
$4.00
More about Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery
