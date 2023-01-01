Tacos in Groton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Herb Lyceum

368 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Omnivore Taco Meal$20.00
One of each:
Heritage Al Pastor, Grilled Butter Chicken and Braised Pastured Beef Birria.
Sides included: Red beans and rice, jicama slaw, butter poached radishes, crema and hot sauce.
Herbivore Taco Meal$20.00
1 of each:
Charred Cauliflower
Tempura Sweet Potato
Dal Fritter
Sides included: beans and rice, jicama slaw, crema, butter poached radishes and hot sauce.
Vegan Charred Cauliflower Taco$3.50
w. pickled cranberries, cashew crema and romesco
More about Herb Lyceum
Groton Publick House image

 

Groton Publick House

94 Lovers Lane, Groton

Avg 4.3 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Verde Braised Chicken Tacos$16.00
Verde Braised Chicken Tacos$16.00
More about Groton Publick House

