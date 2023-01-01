Tacos in Groton
Herb Lyceum
368 Main Street, Groton
|Omnivore Taco Meal
|$20.00
One of each:
Heritage Al Pastor, Grilled Butter Chicken and Braised Pastured Beef Birria.
Sides included: Red beans and rice, jicama slaw, butter poached radishes, crema and hot sauce.
|Herbivore Taco Meal
|$20.00
1 of each:
Charred Cauliflower
Tempura Sweet Potato
Dal Fritter
Sides included: beans and rice, jicama slaw, crema, butter poached radishes and hot sauce.
|Vegan Charred Cauliflower Taco
|$3.50
w. pickled cranberries, cashew crema and romesco