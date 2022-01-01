Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla ice cream in Groton

Groton restaurants
Groton restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gibbet Hill Grill

61 Lowell Rd, Groton

Avg 4 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Ice Cream$6.00
More about Gibbet Hill Grill
Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery image

 

Salt & Light Cafe Bakery

159 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vanilla Ice Cream$4.00
More about Salt & Light Cafe Bakery

