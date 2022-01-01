Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Whoopie pies in Groton

Groton restaurants
Groton restaurants that serve whoopie pies

The Barn @ Gibbet Hill image

 

The Barn @ Gibbet Hill

61 Lowell Road, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Peppermint Whoopie Pies$20.00
4 pieces. Nut free. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Item pic

 

Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

159 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Whoopie Pie$3.00
