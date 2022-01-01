Go
Toast

Groton Publick House

Local Pub. Casual atmosphere, full bar and great food with outdoor dining. Dine in or take-out!

94 Lovers Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Spicy BBQ Chicken$14.00
Crispy Chicken W/Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ sauce topped with Gph Cole Slaw
Crispy Chicken Tenders$8.99
Chicken Wings$14.00
Fish Tacos$16.00
Shaved Steak Sliders$9.00
Soft Pretzel Sticks w/Cheese sauce$9.00
Truffle Fries$6.00
Pork Nachos Half Sheet$12.00
Burger (Single)$13.25
Turkey Panini$14.00
Farmer & Cooks Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & GPH aioli on Sourdough
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

94 Lovers Lane

Groton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Barn @ Gibbet Hill

No reviews yet

Events at The Barn at Gibbet Hill

Gibbet Hill Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

No reviews yet

ARTFULLY CREATED FOOD & DRINK
ETHICALLY CREATED FASHION

Groton Station House Restaurant

No reviews yet

100 Yards off Main Street in Groton is delicious food, prepared with local ingredients, owned & operated by a hometown family in a renovated fire station--come try it!!
Dedicated curbside pick-up spot next to the restaurant's front door. Order & pay online. Schedule an order to be ready for you later in the day. Wine pairings suggested in entrée descriptions.
We're located at 20 Station Ave in Groton (behind Town Hall, near the old Bank of America building, across from the Groton Electric Light Department).
Warm wishes,
The McElroy Family

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston