Groton Station House Restaurant

100 Yards off Main Street in Groton is delicious food, prepared with local ingredients, owned & operated by a hometown family in a renovated fire station--come try it!!
Dedicated curbside pick-up spot next to the restaurant's front door. Order & pay online. Schedule an order to be ready for you later in the day. Wine pairings suggested in entrée descriptions.
We're located at 20 Station Ave in Groton (behind Town Hall, near the old Bank of America building, across from the Groton Electric Light Department).
Warm wishes,
The McElroy Family

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

20 Station Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (696 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Scampi$30.00
Seared shrimp, fresh linguine, roasted cherry tomatoes
Crab Cakes$24.00
House-made, hand formed jumbo lump blue crab cakes with roasted red pepper and cracker set on greens served with chipotle aioli
Steak Tips$30.00
10 oz. tender steak tips with golden
french fries
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, brioche croûtons and our house-made caesar dressing (side or full size)
Lobster Risotto$36.00
Arborio rice, roasted corn, spinach
garnished with seasonal herbs
Groton Center Farms Salad$11.00
Local fresh greens, apples, pears, beets, candied walnuts, cheddar, honey champagne vinaigrette
Flourless Chocolate Torte$10.00
raspberry coulis, whipped cream, mint
Crusted Cod$30.00
Ritz crumb, red pepper purée, sautéed spinach, fingerling potatoes
Station House Burger$18.00
Chopped short rib & chuck burger, cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, with french fries, GF roll available (add smoked bacon + 2)
Maple Glazed Salmon$30.00
Wild Atlantic salmon, farro, spinach, baby carrots, maple reduction
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

Location

20 Station Avenue

Groton MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
