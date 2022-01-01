Go
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern (OLD) image

Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern (OLD)

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStar

83 Reviews

$$

2241 Van Horn Rd

Trenton, MI 48183

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Housemade Chips App$5.00
14" Pepperoni$13.00
14" Supreme Pizza$16.00
Calzone Sandwich$10.00
Family Style$38.00
Grotto Cheese Bread$7.00
Chicken Wings$9.00
14" Build Your Own Pizza$13.00
House Salad$4.50
Antipasto Salad$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

2241 Van Horn Rd, Trenton MI 48183

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Michigan Coney

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Truago

No reviews yet

Open For Curbside and Delivery!

Round House BBQ

No reviews yet

Welcome to Round House BBQ! We specialize in slow-smoked barbecue using hickory and the finest ingredients.
If you have questions or allergy concerns, it is best to place your order directly by calling us at 734-671-6100.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern (OLD)

orange star4.0 • 83 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston